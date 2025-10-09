Mini Melodies, Burn Relay, and appeal hearing preview

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the top stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Appeal hearing today in Kristin Smart murder case: The case against Kristin Smart’s killer is back before a judge today. An appeal for Paul Flores will be heard in Ventura County, arguing he didn’t receive a fair trial in Monterey County three years ago. He’s asking that his first-degree murder conviction be overturned or reduced to second-degree.

The second-largest alcohol distributor in the country has left California, creating uncertainty for local craft distilleries and wineries. Smaller brands may be harder to find on store shelves, and experts say the move could cause major disruptions for producers across the Central Coast. Central Coast fire crews kick off annual Burn Relay: Firefighters across the Central Coast are marking Fire Prevention Week with the 33rd annual Burn Relay. The event supports the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and reaches thousands of local children. This year’s campaign focuses on the fire risks tied to lithium-ion batteries found in everyday devices.

Voters in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have begun receiving ballots for a special election on November 4 that features Proposition 50, also known as the “Election Rigging Response Act.” The measure would alter how California draws congressional districts through 2030, a response to changes in Texas that benefited certain districts. Local election officials say this is unusual, calling a special election just for a ballot measure, and urge eligible residents to return their ballots.

In Paso Robles, a program called Mini Melodies brings together seniors and young children in shared musical, dance, and playtime sessions held each Friday at Creston Village senior living. The weekly interactions bring laughter, joy, and therapeutic benefit to both groups, with toddlers called “grandfriends” by the seniors in the sessions. The concept was born from a desire to combine early childhood activity with elder care engagement, and now runs in multiple area locations in 10-week cycles.

The Morro Bay City Council is preparing to vote on a range of revenue-generating ideas during a joint meeting with its Citizens Finance Advisory Committee (CFAC) scheduled for October 21. Among the proposals: paid parking at Morro Rock during peak times, development of city-owned land, and bolstering student visitation through events aimed at Cal Poly students. With visitor numbers down 15% since 2019, city officials hope these initiatives will help close budget gaps and shore up revenue.