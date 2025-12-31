New Year's Eve rain, bike shops targeted, and ninja gym opens

It’s New Year’s Eve, Central Coast! It’s your last Morning Minute of 2025, here are the stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Bike shops targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries : Two similar smash-and-grab robberies at bike shops in San Luis Obispo have left owners and police searching for answers. The latest break-in happened early Saturday morning at Cambria Bike Outfitter on Monterey Street, where surveillance video shows a stolen pickup truck ramming into the storefront window, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It follows a burglary last month at Art’s Cyclery, where a stolen pickup crashed through the store’s scissor gate. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

A new California law set to take effect in 2026 requires all electric bicycles to have a rear red reflector or red light visible from at least 500 feet at all times, not just at night, in an effort to boost rider visibility and reduce injuries as e-bike use grows. The law also offers minors cited for safety violations a chance to avoid penalties by showing proof of a proper helmet and completion of an approved e-bike safety course, and bike shop staff and safety experts say the changes could help make roads and paths safer for riders of all ages.

With rain in the forecast for Central Coast New Year’s Eve celebrations, organizers are adapting plans. SLO Brew is planning a sheltered entry with umbrellas while most activities remain indoors, and Pismo Beach’s Cypress Beach House canceled its rooftop party and refunded tickets, though it will still offer a DJ and photo booth inside. Meanwhile, other community events like the Paso Robles New Year’s Eve Bonfire and Concert are moving forward rain or shine, and some locals say they’re simply preparing to make the best of the wet weather.

A new youth “ninja gym” has opened in Santa Maria’s Town Center called USA Ninja Challenge, offering obstacle courses like cargo nets and rock walls designed to help children ages 4–17 build balance, strength and confidence. Owners Djibril and Rashawna Coulibaly, inspired by “American Ninja Warrior,” say the facility fills a gap in athletic fundamentals training and provides a supportive space where kids of all skill levels can progress at their own pace, with classes, camps and events already receiving positive reactions from the community.