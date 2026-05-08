Press conference on Flores' search warrant, Stamp Out Hunger, and measure to cut war funding

We made it to Friday! We’re tracking warmer-than-usual temperatures heading into Mother’s Day weekend, with plenty of sunshine expected. Happy Mother’s Day to the women who help lead our families and communities every day.

Here’s a look at the stories we’re following on Daybreak.



First responder event debuts in Morro Bay : Morro Bay hosted its first-ever First Responder Round-Up this week. Organizers say more than 200 first responders from around the world took part in training exercises, helicopter demonstrations and a Navy presentation.

: Morro Bay hosted its first-ever First Responder Round-Up this week. Organizers say more than 200 first responders from around the world took part in training exercises, helicopter demonstrations and a Navy presentation. Judge denies motion in Buzzard case : Ashlee Buzzard returned to court yesterday, where a judge denied a defense motion to compel. Both sides are expected back in court May 27 to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

: Ashlee Buzzard returned to court yesterday, where a judge denied a defense motion to compel. Both sides are expected back in court May 27 to set a date for the preliminary hearing. NWSL doubleheader airs Saturday: The NWSL returns to ION this Saturday with a doubleheader. Gotham FC faces Legacy FC at 3:30 p.m., followed by Angel City taking on the San Diego Wave at 5:45 p.m.

Congressman Salud Carbajal signed onto the No Funds for Iran War Act, aimed at preventing additional federal spending tied to conflict with Iran. Supporters say the measure is meant to limit unauthorized military action and avoid billions in potential war costs. Carbajal says Congress should have oversight before the U.S. enters another prolonged conflict.

Investigators will continue executing a search warrant for the Arroyo Grande home of Susan Flores, the mother of convicted killer Paul Flores. Authorities say the renewed search is part of the ongoing effort to locate the remains of Kristin Smart, whose body has never been found nearly 30 years after her disappearance. There is a press conference today at 9 a.m. and we will bring you the lastest updates on KSBY.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Residents can help by leaving bags of nonperishable food near their mailboxes for pickup this Saturday. Organizers say all donations collected locally will stay within the community to help families facing food insecurity.