Proposed ban for Deltopia, sand art festival, and SNAP update

Good morning, Central coast! Here are the top local stories from Daybreak:



Proposed music ban during Deltopia : A new proposal could ban amplified music in Isla Vista during Deltopia weekend. The rule would run from Friday to Sunday at midnight and could come with fines. A town hall meeting is set for November 12 at the Isla Vista Theater.

New video in search for missing 9-Year-Old : Sheriff's officials released new surveillance video from a Lompoc rental shop where 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, may have been seen wearing wigs. The footage is from October 7, and the investigation enters its third week now.

Flight reductions tied to government shutdown: Hundreds of flights are canceled nationwide after the FAA warned of reduced service at 40 major airports. Santa Barbara and SLO County airports say about 10% of flights could be affected and are urging travelers to check with airlines.

In Cayucos, the delay of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the government shutdown has prompted community members to step in and fill the gap. Local businesses are offering free meals to children and families without asking questions, and grassroots groups are collecting food, financial donations and essential items. The community spirit has been strong, with multiple drop-off locations and volunteers mobilizing to ensure no one goes without dinner.

A revised development plan for the Dana Reserve in Nipomo has been approved, but it comes with a reduction in housing units from 1,470 to 1,242 after a narrow 3-2 vote by the county Board of Supervisors. The reduction includes a cut in affordable housing units, despite the county’s ongoing need, and stems from a settlement with the Nipomo Action Committee and environmental groups to protect native plant species on the 288-acre site near Highway 101 and Willow Road. The project remains in the early planning phase as infrastructure and next steps are still being mapped out.

Pismo Beach is holding its first-ever sand art festival, drawing artists from around the world to sculpt and draw in the sand as part of a new off-season event to boost tourism. One sculptor described his work as a way to connect people with the natural world by letting them “put their hands on nature.” The event runs from November 5 through November 8 and is part of the city’s effort to expand attractions beyond summer.

