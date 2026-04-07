Rail service expands, Eurasian restaurant opening, and heroes with horses

Good Tuesday morning, Central Coast. Here is what we are following on Daybreak:



Courthouse bombing trial resumes : A Santa Maria man accused in a courthouse bombing is back in federal court, with his trial resuming nearly two years after the attack. Nathaniel McGuire has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction, after investigators say he set off an explosive that injured five people and allegedly planned to target a judge.

: A Santa Maria man accused in a courthouse bombing is back in federal court, with his trial resuming nearly two years after the attack. Nathaniel McGuire has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction, after investigators say he set off an explosive that injured five people and allegedly planned to target a judge. Rail service expands : Pacific Surfliner is adding a new daily round-trip route between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo starting May 4th. The expansion will also increase service with six daily trips to Goleta as part of a regional effort to improve rail transportation.

: Pacific Surfliner is adding a new daily round-trip route between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo starting May 4th. The expansion will also increase service with six daily trips to Goleta as part of a regional effort to improve rail transportation. New Eurasian restaurant coming: A new restaurant called Uma’s is set to open in downtown San Luis Obispo next month. The eatery will feature Eurasian cuisine, blending Central Asian and Eastern European flavors.

An Arroyo Grande equestrian facility is helping at-risk veterans through hands-on work with horses. The Healing Heroes Through Horsemanship facility is in Arroyo Grande, the program focuses on building trust, confidence, and life skills while also giving horses a second chance. Organizers say the experience creates a powerful bond that benefits both the veterans and the animals.

A new nonstop flight between Santa Barbara and Chicago has officially launched, offering daily service to a major Midwest hub. Leaders say the route strengthens travel connections and makes it easier for locals and tourists to reach destinations across the country and beyond. The flight, operated by United Airlines, returns after previously being offered only seasonally.

Santa Maria officials are warning about limited parking at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center and Paul Nelson Aquatic Center. The impacts are due to a solar panel project and weekly Downtown Fridays events, which will also bring road closures and added traffic. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, arrive early, and use nearby alternative parking options.