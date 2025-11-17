Rain impacts the Central Coast, Lumina Thrift grand opening today, and Turkey Trot fun

Good morning here are some of our top stories to kick off the new week:



: Roadwork begins today on Santa Rita Road near Cayucos as crews repair embankments damaged during the 2023 storms. The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department says the project will run from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with no lane restrictions outside those hours. The repairs are expected to wrap up in early December, so drivers should plan for possible delays in the area. Santa Barbara roads reopen: Several roads in Santa Barbara are back open this morning after flooding and mudslides caused closures throughout the city. Police reported hazardous conditions in areas between Shoreline Drive and Cliff Drive, urging residents to avoid spots like Old Coast Highway and Park Place. Drivers are reminded to use caution when navigating through any remaining water or debris.

The annual Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic wrapped up in Pismo Beach from November 14–16, despite stormy weather early in the week. Top longboard surfers from across North America gathered to compete for a spot on the 2026 World Surf League Longboard Tour. The event also partnered with the Surfing For Hope foundation to support local families affected by cancer.

Residents of San Luis Obispo County gathered in Paso Robles for a World Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring those killed or seriously injured in road traffic incidents. A bell was rung 24 times to symbolize lives lost in the county this year, accompanied by photos and shoes to humanize the impact. Organizers emphasized that many of these tragedies are preventable and highlighted the lasting ripple effects on families and communities.

Students from preschool through eighth grade came together for the 48th Annual Arroyo Grande Turkey Trot held at the Arroyo Grande High School track. Organized by the Arroyo Grande Lions Club, the event offered a mix of competition and community fun. Prizes included a frozen game hen for third place, a frozen chicken for second, and a frozen turkey for the top winner.