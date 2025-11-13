Rain warnings, siren testing, and Sleeping Bag Drive starts up again

Good morning, Central Coast. We have some rain headed our way and a notice that the Downtown SLO Farmer’s Market is canceled due to the forecast. Here are some other stories we are following on Daybreak:



Emergency siren testing happening across SLO County : The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will continue testing its early warning system sirens today. All 130 sirens will sound briefly at low volume as part of a routine quarterly check. Officials say the test ensures the system works properly in case of a real emergency.

: The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will continue testing its early warning system sirens today. All 130 sirens will sound briefly at low volume as part of a routine quarterly check. Officials say the test ensures the system works properly in case of a real emergency. Goleta sandbag stations open ahead of rain : The City of Goleta has stocked and opened its sandbag stations ahead of today’s expected rainfall. Sandbags are available at Fire Station 11 on Frey Way and Fire Station 14 on Los Carneros Road. Supplies are first come, first served, and residents must bring their own shovels with a limit of 20 bags per person.

: The City of Goleta has stocked and opened its sandbag stations ahead of today’s expected rainfall. Sandbags are available at Fire Station 11 on Frey Way and Fire Station 14 on Los Carneros Road. Supplies are first come, first served, and residents must bring their own shovels with a limit of 20 bags per person. Longest government shutdown ends: Overnight, President Donald Trump signed a funding package that officially ends the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The bill keeps the government running through January and restores funding to key agencies, including food assistance programs. Furloughed federal employees are returning to work, and pay will soon resume after the 43-day standoff.

The mother of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who went missing from Vandenberg Village, will be released from custody under GPS supervision, a judge ruled despite protests from prosecutors. Ashlee Buzzard had been held on a felony false imprisonment charge unrelated to her daughter’s disappearance, and must stay away from the alleged victim and relinquish weapon access. The investigation into Melodee’s whereabouts remains active, with multiple search warrants already served and federal agents assisting.

Communities along the Central Coast are gearing up for an incoming storm, with local agencies offering free sand for residents to fill sandbags and urging caution due to high winds and possible falling trees. In places like Cambria, officials remind people to stay home if possible, bring their own bags and shovels, and be especially careful when driving through slick or debris-covered roads. The message is clear: now’s the time for preparation.

The Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office has launched a Sleeping Bag Drive to help the county’s more than 2,400 homeless residents stay warm this winter, collecting new or gently used sleeping bags, warm clothing and hygiene items through December 11. Drop-off locations are available in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, and financial donations can be made online to ensure supplies like undergarments and thermal gear are purchased. The initiative aims to give vulnerable residents a critical resource during colder months.