Rent freeze, survivor lawsuits, and firefighter appreciation

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Paso Robles Library, park closed : The Paso Robles City Library and Centennial Park are closed today for staff training and development, according to the city. Regular library hours resume tomorrow at 9 a.m., while park trails, picnic areas, and outdoor courts remain open during the temporary closure.

: The Paso Robles City Library and Centennial Park are closed today for staff training and development, according to the city. Regular library hours resume tomorrow at 9 a.m., while park trails, picnic areas, and outdoor courts remain open during the temporary closure. Habitat for Humanity launches Re-Store It Challenge : Habitat for Humanity of San Luis Obispo County is bringing back its Re-Store It Challenge, encouraging participants to upcycle a pre-selected piece of furniture into a refreshed show-stopper. Furniture can be purchased for $20 at Re-Store locations in San Luis Obispo or Paso Robles, with completed entries due by April 1st and community voting to follow.

: Habitat for Humanity of San Luis Obispo County is bringing back its Re-Store It Challenge, encouraging participants to upcycle a pre-selected piece of furniture into a refreshed show-stopper. Furniture can be purchased for $20 at Re-Store locations in San Luis Obispo or Paso Robles, with completed entries due by April 1st and community voting to follow. Guadalupe opens new early learning center: The Guadalupe Union School District is celebrating the grand opening of its new Guadalupe Early Learning Center with a ribbon-cutting held Wednesday afternoon. The $10-million facility will serve nearly 200 preschool and transitional kindergarten students and was funded through multiple bond measures passed over the last six years.

The Santa Barbara City Council approved a temporary moratorium on rent increases across much of the city in a narrow 4–3 vote, aimed at giving renters relief while officials work toward a permanent rent stabilization policy. The rent freeze could last up to one year as the city develops longer-term housing solutions. Residents supportive of the moratorium say rising rents have become unaffordable, while some real estate leaders argue it could hurt property owners and rental supply.

A new California law, Assembly Bill 250, creates a two-year window from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027 that allows adult sexual assault survivors to file civil lawsuits even if the statute of limitations had expired. Organizations on the Central Coast, like Lumina Alliance, say the change opens the door for survivors who previously felt they had no legal recourse. The law applies only to cases against private individuals or entities and does not cover public organizations.

Local firefighters from multiple agencies were celebrated Wednesday night at the 48th annual Firefighter Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Fire engineers and crews were recognized for their dedication and service, with family and friends joining in honoring their efforts. The event featured a cocktail hour and a Santa Maria-style barbecue, continuing a longstanding tradition of community appreciation.