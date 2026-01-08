Rental assistance cutbacks, protests, and volunteers needed for Point-in-Time count

Good morning, here are the local stories we are tracking on Daybreak:



Museum burglary arrest : An investigation is ongoing after a burglary at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum and a nearby boat yard. Police arrested Shane Willhite on charges including petty theft, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.

New flu tracking tool : San Luis Obispo County Public Health has launched a new respiratory virus data dashboard as flu cases rise. The interactive tool tracks influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 activity across the county.

Chris Stapleton at the Fair: Chris Stapleton will headline a concert at the Chumash Grandstand Arena the night before the Mid-State Fair officially opens in July. It's the first time fairgoers will be allowed on the grounds early for a major concert event.

Community members gathered outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse to protest the shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis that has sparked vigils and demonstrations across the country. Authorities say the woman was observing federal immigration activity and was not the target of an arrest when she was killed. Local organizers say they’re watching closely for how federal enforcement tactics could affect communities on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County is seeking volunteers to help with the Point-in-Time count, a census of the homeless population that happens every two years. Officials say the data collected helps determine federal funding and services for people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will be trained and grouped with service providers to conduct the census on January 27.

Catholic Charities in Santa Barbara is cutting back its long-running rental assistance program after losing key federal funding from FEMA, even as demand for help remains high. Staff say they are still offering other supports, like utility assistance and food programs, but rental aid is gone for the first time in 20 years. The organization is urging low-income residents to explore other available support programs.

A baby born prematurely at home on Christmas in 2024 was recently reunited with the CAL FIRE and San Luis Ambulance crews who helped save his life. The now one-year-old spent months in the NICU before going home on Mother’s Day. First responders joined the family at the hospital to celebrate his first birthday and reflect on the emotional journey.