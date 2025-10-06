Road work, air quality report, and Fire Prevention Week

Happy Monday, here is a look at this weeks forecast, and our top stories on Daybreak today:



Highway 1 repairs bring traffic delays near Guadalupe : Crews are working to rebuild the embankment, restore the shoulder, and replace damaged guardrails along Highway 1 near Guadalupe. Drivers can expect one-way traffic control near Brown Road, south of the Highway 166 junction. The temporary signal will run 24/7 with delays up to 10 minutes. Caltrans expects the project to wrap up by the end of November 2026.

Lumina Days fundraiser supports survivors in SLO County : A day of fun, fashion, and philanthropy took center stage in Nipomo during the "Lumina Days" fundraiser at the Dana Adobe. The event raised money for Lumina Alliance, which supports survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence across San Luis Obispo County. Organizers say the community's support helps fund critical resources like housing, therapy, and prevention education.

Fire Prevention Week focuses on battery safety: Santa Barbara County Fire is kicking off Fire Prevention Week with a focus on rechargeable battery safety. Officials remind families to buy from reputable brands, charge devices on nonflammable surfaces, and unplug them once fully charged. Look out for warning signs like swelling or heat, and always dispose of batteries properly to prevent fires.

In October, Meathead Movers is launching a “Pledge to Protect” campaign, asking businesses of all sizes to partner with them, Lumina Alliance, and local law enforcement to help relocate survivors of domestic violence. The company plans to assist by moving survivors safely, while asking supporters to contribute essentials or volunteer time. Their COO cited personal experience as motivation and emphasized the importance of making survivors feel trusted and supported.

Native American tribes from across the country gathered in Santa Ynez this weekend for the annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day event featured traditional dancing, singing, drumming, arts and crafts, and cultural exchange. Originally started as a fundraiser to bring running water to the Santa Ynez Reservation, the Powwow has grown into a major cultural gathering that honors heritage and brings community together.

In San Luis Obispo County, recent air quality readings have occasionally moved into the “moderate” zone, though local officials say it’s not a sign of worsening pollution but rather the result of stricter EPA thresholds. Some residents, especially in the southern part of the county, say they notice slight changes, while others feel the air still seems fine. According to the Air Pollution Control District, many days that would once have been labeled “good” now fall into “moderate” under the updated guidelines, but the overall air quality remains safe for the general population.

