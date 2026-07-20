Rocket launch, carjacking arrest, and fair parking updates

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is a look at what we are talking about on Daybreak:



Carjacking suspect arrested: A woman accused of stealing a vehicle and hitting its owner in Arroyo Grande has been arrested after a pursuit up Highway 101. Cherisse Duggan was taken into custody in Salinas and is facing multiple charges.

A woman accused of stealing a vehicle and hitting its owner in Arroyo Grande has been arrested after a pursuit up Highway 101. Cherisse Duggan was taken into custody in Salinas and is facing multiple charges. Starlink launch today: SpaceX is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg this morning at approximately 7:40. The Falcon 9 booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific following stage separation.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg this morning at approximately 7:40. The Falcon 9 booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific following stage separation. Margie's replacing IHOP: Margie's Diner is returning to San Luis Obispo and will take over the former IHOP location on Madonna Road. The longtime IHOP closed in January after serving the community for nearly 30 years.

Santa Barbara police are investigating after a one-year-old English bulldog named Bruce drowned while attending Camp Canine, a local dog daycare. The dog's family says they are searching for answers about how the incident happened. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

If you're heading to the California Mid-State Fair, organizers encourage visitors to consider transportation alternatives to avoid traffic and parking congestion. Free park-and-ride shuttles are available from several locations. Officials recommend planning ahead and allowing extra travel time to get to the fairgrounds.

The Historic Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo celebrated its 120th anniversary with a community event highlighting its history and restoration. Originally built in 1906, the barn has become a local landmark and educational resource after years of preservation efforts. Organizers say the anniversary was a chance to honor the barn's legacy while sharing its story with a new generation.

