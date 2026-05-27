Rodeo preview, Greek life complaints, and early voting in SLO

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak today:



Greek life concerns spark heated debate: A San Luis Obispo City Council meeting focused on complaints surrounding Greek life near Cal Poly. Neighbors are raising concerns about fraternity and sorority activity, while city leaders discuss whether current zoning and enforcement rules need to be updated.

A San Luis Obispo City Council meeting focused on complaints surrounding Greek life near Cal Poly. Neighbors are raising concerns about fraternity and sorority activity, while city leaders discuss whether current zoning and enforcement rules need to be updated. Melodee Buzzard murder case returns to court : Vandenberg Village mother Ashlee Buzzard is due back in court today in the murder case involving her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. A judge is expected to set a preliminary hearing date as Buzzard remains in custody without bail.

: Vandenberg Village mother Ashlee Buzzard is due back in court today in the murder case involving her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. A judge is expected to set a preliminary hearing date as Buzzard remains in custody without bail. Emergency siren testing underway: Short, low-volume sirens may be heard across parts of San Luis Obispo County over the next few weeks as PG&E conducts annual maintenance testing. Officials say the “growl tests” are only for maintenance purposes and no action is needed from the public.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is returning for its 83rd year, bringing thousands of people to the Central Coast for several days of rodeo events and community traditions. Organizers say hundreds of volunteers help make the event possible each year, with many local families participating across generations. Behind the scenes, months of preparation go into everything from arena setup to coordinating performers and livestock.

San Luis Obispo County voters will have an opportunity to cast their ballots early ahead of Election Day. The Elections Office is opening for in-person voting and voter assistance this Saturday. County officials say voters can also ask questions, replace vote-by-mail ballots and access election resources through the office.

The legal fight over the Las Flores Pipeline System tied to Sable Offshore has moved from Santa Barbara County court to federal court. Santa Barbara County argues the company resumed operations without following local permitting rules, while federal officials say the pipeline falls under federal energy jurisdiction. Environmental groups continue pushing to keep the pipeline shut down, citing concerns about ocean recovery and marine life after the 2015 oil spill.