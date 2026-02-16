Royal Air Force training, Lompoc Restaurant Week, and rain prep underway

It’s a damp start to the week here on the Central Coast, check out our forecast here!



Military training flights: Residents in Santa Maria could notice more air traffic as Royal Air Force Typhoon jets conduct exercises over the Pacific at 10 a.m. and again around 10 p.m. through February 20. Airport leaders say the temporary operations are coordinated with aviation authorities and crews are working to reduce noise impacts.

Lompoc Restaurant Week begins today: The seven-day celebration runs through February 22 and features prix-fixe meals, two-for-one specials, events and drink flights at participating restaurants and tasting rooms. Many of the deals are offered for $20.26.

Police search for suspect after wallet theft: San Luis Obispo police say a 74-year-old woman had her wallet stolen while shopping at Trader Joe's on February 6, and her credit cards were later used at Best Buy, Dollar Tree and online, totaling more than $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

The Morro Bay Bike Park has finalized a new property use agreement with PG&E that allows the park’s entrance and parking area to continue operating under a lease. The deal sets annual permit fees starting at $550 and increasing gradually through 2029, while the Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers group remains responsible for those fees. Local riders say they’re excited the park will stay open and provide a place for kids and community members to ride after school and on weekends.

The city of Santa Barbara has activated free emergency storm parking at City Lot 2 for residents in flood-prone areas as rain approaches. Residents must register their vehicles to use the free parking, and unregistered cars will be charged the standard hourly rate. City officials say the program aims to help keep vehicles safe during the storm and reduce risk in lower-lying neighborhoods.

San Luis Obispo’s Human Services Grant Program awarded $150,000 in 2025 to 12 local nonprofits that provide direct services addressing homelessness and housing instability. One recipient, Shower the People, uses its funding to offer mobile showers, clean clothes and toiletries, which volunteers say can make a dramatic difference for people without stable housing. Applications are now open for the 2026 grant cycle, with nonprofits able to apply through Feb. 24.

