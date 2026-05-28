Safety changes, parade prep, and waterfront shuttle returns

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Santa Barbara waterfront shuttle returns for summer : Santa Barbara’s electric waterfront shuttle is returning just in time for the busy summer season. The zero-emission shuttle will run Fridays through Sundays through September 7th, with low-cost fares and free rides available for some visitors.

: Santa Barbara’s electric waterfront shuttle is returning just in time for the busy summer season. The zero-emission shuttle will run Fridays through Sundays through September 7th, with low-cost fares and free rides available for some visitors. Procession to honor former Atascadero fire chief : Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services will lead a procession tomorrow honoring former Fire Chief Michael Paul McCain. Community members are invited to attend the graveside service and wear Hawaiian-themed clothing in his honor.

: Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services will lead a procession tomorrow honoring former Fire Chief Michael Paul McCain. Community members are invited to attend the graveside service and wear Hawaiian-themed clothing in his honor. Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight: The Scripps National Spelling Bee wraps up tonight with the final competition airing live on ION. The finals begin at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

A judge has set a preliminary hearing date for June 22nd in the murder case against Vandenberg Village mother Ashlee Buzzard. Prosecutors accuse Buzzard of killing her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, whose body was found in Utah months after she was reported missing. Buzzard has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail.

Big changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Arroyo Grande following years of crashes and safety concerns from residents. City leaders approved plans to install a roundabout at East Grand Avenue and Traffic Way. Officials say the project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce serious collisions.

Students with the Orcutt Academy band are preparing for a special performance in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade. Band members have been spending weeks rehearsing music and marching routines ahead of the annual event. Organizers say the parade continues to be a long-standing tradition for many local students and families.