Sandbags, weekend events, and road warnings

Happy Friday! Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Sandbags ready for storm : Santa Barbara and Goleta opened free self-serve sandbag stations as rain moves in. Residents can take up to 20 bags and should bring their own shovel.

: Santa Barbara and Goleta opened free self-serve sandbag stations as rain moves in. Residents can take up to 20 bags and should bring their own shovel. Crews prep for heavy rain : Central Coast agencies are preparing for today’s weather and more storms this weekend. Caltrans says storm prep is a coordinated effort with the county, PG&E, and CHP, and officials emphasize that locals also need to take safety precautions.

: Central Coast agencies are preparing for today’s weather and more storms this weekend. Caltrans says storm prep is a coordinated effort with the county, PG&E, and CHP, and officials emphasize that locals also need to take safety precautions. Tourism summit draws hundreds: Visit SLO CAL hosted its 2025 tourism summit, bringing more than 250 people together to focus on community collaboration and future growth. This year’s theme, “Flourishing Today and Tomorrow,” focused on helping local organizations and the community thrive through collaboration.

Federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a tactical operation at East Valley Farms in Santa Maria where unmarked vehicles and officers in gear moved into the neighborhood. Witnesses reported being pushed back and hearing flash-bangs deployed without warning, causing alarm in the community. ICE has not disclosed details about warrants or the number of people involved.

Although the recent federal government shutdown is now over, travelers continue to feel its effects with major delays and disruptions still impacting trips. One traveler says a usually seven-hour flight from Chicago to San Luis Obispo stretched to 20 hours because of missed connections and grounding. Experts say rental car demand rose around 20% nationwide as some opted to drive instead of risk more air travel issues.

A roundup of our top six activities happening across the Central Coast this weekend offers something for everyone, if the weather cooperates. Events include a fun run Turkey Trot, a film festival, an open house at Cal Poly’s pier, and holiday boutique shopping, all running between Thursday and Sunday. Attendees are urged to check ahead due to potential rain affecting plans.

