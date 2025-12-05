SLO CAL Open kicks off, remembering a local animal advocate, and community gives back to business owners

Good morning, Central Coast! Today is the 49th Annual Holiday Parade in downtown San Luis Obispo, take note of some advisories and the time that everything kicks off. We hope to see you there!



SLO County wins Lopez Lake water dispute appeal: The County of San Luis Obispo has won an appeal over a water dispute at Lopez Lake. Environmental groups had sued, claiming dam operations violated the Endangered Species Act and threatened steelhead trout. The Ninth Circuit Court ruled protecting one species shouldn’t jeopardize another, noting that strict dam restrictions could harm other protected species like California red-legged frogs.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles football team hosts the Southern California regional matchup against Ventura tonight. Last week, the Eagles won in overtime against Bakersfield High, securing the CIF Central Section Division 2 title with a last-second field goal. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Full highlights will air on KSBY News at 11. Santa Maria Councilmember enters plea in theft case: District 1 Councilmember Stephen Bridge entered a plea Thursday morning in Santa Maria Superior Court. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney says charges include forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, and identity theft, linked to city funds and a rebate program. Prosecutors say the grand theft charges involve nearly $10,000 allegedly taken from the city.

The community is mourning the loss of longtime Atascadero animal‑rescue advocate, Rachel Somars, who was killed Monday while crossing the street in a crosswalk near Highway 101 southbound on‑ramp at San Anselmo Road. She volunteered as store manager of Meade Canine Resale Shop, a shop whose proceeds help low‑income individuals spay and neuter pets. Colleagues say Rachel “lived and breathed this store,” consistently showing up five days a week because of her deep commitment to helping animals. Her friends described her as “a force to be reckoned with,” someone who never backed down from a task, especially when animals were involved. In her honor, the shop’s owner plans to establish a “Rachel Somars Tuesday Fund” to continue her legacy of rescue and community support.

At the annual Christmas Tree Auction organized by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce, the community recognized the Jermin family as Citizen of the Year. The event, held at SpringHill Suites in Atascadero, also included a $5,000 check from the San Luis Obispo County Garbagemen’s Association to help rebuild their business, the historic Templeton Feed and Grain, which was destroyed in a July 4 fireworks‑related fire. Guests bid on decorated trees sponsored by local businesses, with proceeds going to nonprofits selected by sponsors. Rick Jermin, the family’s vice president, expressed humility and gratitude, saying the support reminded him how special and caring their community truly is.

The SLO CAL Open kicked off this week at Morro Rock in Morro Bay, drawing dozens of surfers from across the region, and beyond, to compete for a spot in the World Surf League. The event welcomed over 144 competitors, a mix of seasoned and up‑and‑coming surfers. Among them, local favorites and visiting athletes attempted to catch waves during what happened to be a King Tide. The competition isn’t just about sport, organizers say it also provides a boost to the local economy, bringing business to restaurants, shops and lodging as surf fans and families flock to the coast.

