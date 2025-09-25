SpaceX launch, loaded gun on high school campus, and GBPD scam protection

Happy Thursday, Central Coast. Here are the local stories you need to know before you start your day:



: Central Coast police say scam reports are climbing, with victims ranging from their twenties to their eighties. In one case, a woman lost nearly $160,000 to scammers posing as federal officials. Grover Beach police are now working with community leaders to launch a new anti-fraud program. Break-a-Wave Rodeo returns to Pismo Beach: The iconic Break-a-Wave Rodeo kicks off today in Pismo Beach, expanding to two nights this year. The event has grown into a major spectacle, drawing top riders from across the country. Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Three people were injured when a Chevrolet Cruze plowed into the reception area of the Ocean Palms Motel in Pismo Beach around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday night. Two victims suffered critical injuries and were rushed to local hospitals, while a third had minor injuries. The crash left the motel structurally unstable, forcing authorities to red-tag the building. Police are investigating the cause and say it’s too soon to determine whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Thursday evening, with liftoff expected at 6:57 p.m. if weather permits. The mission will send 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, adding to SpaceX’s growing global internet network. Base officials say Guardians, Airmen, and other personnel are supporting the operation, which could be visible across much of the Central Coast shortly after liftoff.

A Righetti High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun onto campus, sparking renewed debate over school safety protocols in the Orcutt Union School District. The student, who also had vaped marijuana, faces charges including firearm possession on school grounds and resisting arrest. While police say there’s no indication the weapon was intended for use, the incident has raised questions about how the gun got onto campus and what can be done to prevent similar situations. School officials and law enforcement are now reviewing current safety measures and communication practices with families.