Surfers making waves, road improvements, and food deals this week

Diablo Canyon siren tests : Early warning sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone are undergoing low-volume growl tests today and tomorrow. Officials say the tests require no action and the system can be used for both power plant alerts and local emergencies.

Paso Robles street improvements: A street improvement project in Paso Robles could impact traffic over the next few weeks as the city begins its annual West-Side Fiberized Slurry Project. Crews will make concrete and drainage improvements from Maple Street to 13th Street, with traffic controls and no-parking zones in place through early February.

Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo is planning a $220 million expansion to modernize its aging hospital and expand critical services, including a larger emergency department, trauma center, new ICU, and updated labor and delivery units. The project is currently in the planning stages with groundbreaking expected in 2028 and full completion projected by 2032. Hospital leaders say the phased build will ensure there is no disruption to patient care and reflects a long-term commitment to health care in the community.

The SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach is underway as the first stop of the 2026 Pro Junior season, with teenage surfers competing alongside seasoned veterans on the same breaks. About 168 competitors, more than half age 20 or younger, are gaining experience and exposure in heats that challenge them against more experienced surfers. Event organizers say these opportunities help young athletes build the skills and confidence they need to progress toward professional competition.

Construction is now underway on a long-awaited traffic signal at the busy intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive in Orcutt, a location residents and school officials say has posed safety risks for years. The project was accelerated after a student was struck at the crossing, and county supervisors unanimously approved funding for the signal and related improvements. The new signal, along with ADA-compliant ramps, sidewalk upgrades, and pavement striping, is expected to be operational by the end of the school year.

