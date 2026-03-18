Tax help, free parking, and homelessness count updated

Hope you are staying cool this week, Central Coast! The heat continues today, so make sure to hydrate.



Tax help available at Cal Poly: With just about a month left to file your taxes, there’s some free help available right here on the Central Coast. California Polytechnic State University is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, every Saturday by appointment.

With just about a month left to file your taxes, there’s some free help available right here on the Central Coast. California Polytechnic State University is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, every Saturday by appointment. Preliminary hearing expected in child murder case: A Vandenberg Village mother is expected to appear in court today as she awaits trial for the murder of her 9-year-old daughter. Ashlee Buzzard has missed her last two hearings, citing illness.

A Vandenberg Village mother is expected to appear in court today as she awaits trial for the murder of her 9-year-old daughter. Ashlee Buzzard has missed her last two hearings, citing illness. Avila Beach roundabout project now complete: The city recently held a ribbon-cutting for the $14 million roundabout, which is meant to improve access to Highway 101. While drivers have been using it since September, final touches, including a park-and-ride, are now complete.

A new $43 million parking structure has opened in downtown San Luis Obispo, offering free parking for the first 28 days to encourage drivers to use it. The structure includes about 400 spaces, EV charging stations, bike lockers, and a rooftop event center, all designed to improve access and sustainability. City leaders and local businesses say the garage will help ease long-standing parking challenges, especially during busy downtown events.

New results from the Point-in-Time Count show homelessness is decreasing across San Luis Obispo County. Officials report a 49% drop in veteran homelessness since last year and a 42% decrease in unsheltered homelessness since 2022. Local leaders say expanded shelter options and resources are helping, but warn continued funding will be key to maintaining progress.

A local nonprofit, Ride-On Transportation, is asking for donations as rising gas prices put pressure on its services. The group provides free rides to seniors and others in need, helping them get to medical appointments and essential errands. Leaders say increased fuel costs are making it harder to keep up with demand and are urging the community to step in and support the program.