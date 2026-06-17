Tech with Intent, Vandenberg demolition, and Planet Fitness criminal identified

Good morning, Central Coast. Check out these stories trending across our communities:



SpaceX Dragon returns to Earth : A SpaceX Dragon capsule has safely splashed down off the California coast after completing a month-long resupply mission to the International Space Station. The spacecraft returned thousands of pounds of research samples and materials that could support future space missions and help advance cancer treatment research.

: A SpaceX Dragon capsule has safely splashed down off the California coast after completing a month-long resupply mission to the International Space Station. The spacecraft returned thousands of pounds of research samples and materials that could support future space missions and help advance cancer treatment research. Police identify more victims in gym recording case : Arroyo Grande police say they have identified 23 women believed to have been secretly recorded at a Planet Fitness on Branch Street last year. Investigators say 40-year-old Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach has been identified as the suspect, and they are still working to identify more than 20 additional potential victims as multiple lawsuits move forward in connection with the case.

: Arroyo Grande police say they have identified 23 women believed to have been secretly recorded at a Planet Fitness on Branch Street last year. Investigators say 40-year-old Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach has been identified as the suspect, and they are still working to identify more than 20 additional potential victims as multiple lawsuits move forward in connection with the case. Meta adds new AI tools to Facebook: Meta is rolling out new artificial intelligence features designed to make Facebook more interactive and personalized. The updates include AI-powered search capabilities, content generation tools and new photo and video editing features such as transitions and collages.

Santa Barbara Unified School District is introducing new iPad and Google account restrictions as part of its "Tech with Intent" initiative aimed at reducing distractions and promoting responsible technology use. The changes will limit access to certain apps, websites and online features during the school day. District leaders say the goal is to help students stay focused on learning while still benefiting from educational technology.

A long-standing structure at Vandenberg Space Force Base is being demolished as part of ongoing modernization efforts at the installation. Base officials say removing the aging facility will make way for future infrastructure projects and support Vandenberg's growing role in national security and space launch operations. The demolition marks the end of a piece of the base's history while paving the way for future development.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.66 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. County leaders say the spending plan prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, health services and support for vulnerable residents while addressing ongoing financial challenges. Officials also highlighted investments in housing, behavioral health programs and workforce retention efforts across county departments.