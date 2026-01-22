Trader Joe's in Paso, storm cleanup continues, and Highway 1 excitement

Good morning and happy “Friday Jr.” here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Trader Joe’s coming to Paso Robles: The company confirms plans to open a store in northern San Luis Obispo County, but says there is no set location or timeline as it continues evaluating neighborhoods nationwide.

Parts of Goleta Beach will close for storm cleanup: County crews will move storm sediment onto the beach to help protect the shoreline, with work beginning January 26th and potentially lasting through March.

Cal Poly is asking for help: Do you want to design its next Rose Parade float? Design submissions are due February 5th, with the winning designer earning 500 dollars or tickets to the 2027 Rose Parade.

A judge in San Luis Obispo County has granted the defense access to sealed search warrants and affidavits in the murder case involving Ashlee Buzzard, who is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter last fall. A permanent gag order remains in place to prevent further release of investigative details, and Buzzard waived time, delaying her preliminary hearing until at least April so her attorney can review evidence. Prosecutors say the defense still lacks much of the forensic discovery, which could be hundreds or thousands of pages.

A week after Highway 1 fully reopened between Big Sur and the Central Coast for the first time in nearly three years, businesses in Cambria are seeing a noticeable uptick in customers. Shop owners say the scenic coastal route is drawing visitors from near and far who had been avoiding inland detours. Travelers report enjoying the return of the coast route, and local business owners hope the momentum continues into the future.

Caltrans recently hosted a public meeting in Guadalupe to outline several upcoming roadwork projects aimed at improving local infrastructure. Plans include highway shoulder widening in Solomon Canyon, bridge replacement in Santa Maria, and ADA accessibility improvements in Guadalupe. Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about pedestrian safety and asked questions about project timelines and expected impacts.