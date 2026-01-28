TRUTH Act explained, homeless count, and Mid-State fair theme

Good morning, check out what stories we are following on Daybreak today:



Mountain lion safety: Residents in San Luis Obispo reported seeing a mountain lion near neighborhoods around Laguna Lake and the Irish Hills Open Space. Officials remind the public the area is mountain lion territory and urge people to avoid open spaces at dawn and dusk, secure trash, and travel in groups.

Santa Barbara County homeless count: Santa Barbara County's 2026 Point-in-Time Count takes place Thursday as homelessness reaches a seven-year high. The county reports 2,455 people experiencing homelessness in 2025, with about 40 percent sheltered and 60 percent unsheltered.

San Luis Obispo County is set to receive more than $5 million in federal funding from the new Fiscal Year 2026 government spending bill approved by Congress and signed into law. About $1 million will go to modernize the county jail’s aging security system to improve safety and operations. Another $4.1 million is earmarked for annual dredging of Morro Bay Harbor to maintain safe navigation and support the local maritime economy and tourism.

After more than 50 years with the same branding, the City of Paso Robles is asking residents to help shape a new logo for the municipal airport. A public workshop on February 12 will let community members review design concepts, see examples from other airports, and share what they value about the local airport. City staff and consultants will be on hand to gather feedback that will help guide the airport’s visual identity.

The California Mid-State Fair has revealed its official theme for 2026: “Back to the 80s”, celebrating the event’s 80th anniversary with 1980s-inspired decor and activities. The theme is meant to honor eight decades of agriculture, entertainment, and community on the Central Coast while giving fairgoers a fun, nostalgic experience. The fair is scheduled for July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.