Use caution near fire burn scars, Templeton fundraisers, and grape sales drop

Storm brings flooding concerns : San Luis Obispo County officials are urging caution as the first storm of the season moves in. Emergency Services Director Scott Jalbert says debris flows and flash flooding are major concerns near the Madre and Gifford fire burn scars. He warns drivers that even six inches of water on the road can cause problems and urges everyone to be prepared.

Brush fire contained near Santa Margarita : Crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that broke out near Highway 58 and the Highway 101 split Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned about two to four acres and backed up traffic as a lane was shut down for firefighters to access the flames.

SpaceX targets new launch window: SpaceX is looking to launch again this morning after weather forced officials to scrub a Falcon 9 liftoff just seconds before takeoff. Today's window opens at 8:41 a.m. and runs through 12:41 p.m. The Starlink mission aims to deliver 24 satellites into low-Earth orbit, with a livestream starting five minutes before launch.

A fire sparked by fireworks destroyed the historic Templeton Feed & Grain building on July 4, and as debris removal wraps up, the Templeton community is organizing fundraisers to help the Jermin family rebuild. Two major events, a farm-to-table dinner on Friday and a town party on Sunday, will raise money to support a new office and storage space, since the granary portion can’t be reconstructed. The feed store wasn’t just a business, people say, but a local landmark and symbol of home, especially for residents who came from elsewhere. All funds are going to help the business move forward, and the gatherings also offer a chance for the town to both grieve and celebrate together.

Santa Barbara County has rolled out a new interactive emergency map so residents can check their risk zones and evacuation status during disasters. The tool lets you enter up to five addresses, such as home, work, or school, to get alerts relevant to each location. Users can access it online or via a mobile app, and receive notifications through text, email, or phone calls when their area becomes affected. Officials urge folks to use full street addresses for accuracy and to err on the side of caution even if an evacuation order isn’t yet in place.

San Luis Obispo County’s latest crop report shows a nearly 40% drop in wine grape sales, with revenue falling from about $324 million in 2023 to roughly $195 million in 2024. Despite this decline, the county’s total agricultural output stayed above the $1 billion mark for the fourth consecutive year, though it dropped about 8% from the previous year. Some crops like strawberries reclaimed top value, while others like broccoli, avocados and lemons saw considerable gains. Wine grape acreage and production both fell, with Merlot experiencing the steepest drop of all varietals.