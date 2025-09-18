Community fundraisers aim to help owners of Templeton Feed & Grain move forward

It's been over two months since the iconic Templeton Feed & Grain building was destroyed in a fire on July 4.

Now, as the last pieces of debris are being cleaned up, the effort to move forward is bringing the community together.

“It feels like we lost a part of our heart, and it’s something that unfortunately can never be rebuilt,” Abby Allen, a Templeton Feed & Grain Stronger Together committee member, said.

Months after the fire sparked by fireworks destroyed the historic building, residents are stepping up to support the owners.

Surveillance video shows firework thrown onto Templeton Feed and Grain building's roof:

Allen says that the granary was more than just a business — it was a symbol of the community.

“Some people have likened it to the Statue of Liberty for Templeton," Allen said. "People have told me how they traveled here from out of town, you know, looking for somewhere to settle. And they saw the Feed & Grain, and they said, 'This is where I want to be.'”

To help the owners rebuild, two major fundraisers are happening this weekend: a farm-to-table dinner on Friday, and a town party on Sunday.

Since the grain bins cannot be rebuilt, Allen says 100% of the money raised will go toward helping the Jermin family continue their business with a new office and storage space.

“They've just contributed any time they were asked," Allen said. "It's just time for this community to rally around them and try to give back to a business and a family that has been so supportive to so many people throughout the years, especially for the youth of this community and this county, you know, through the fair and sports, any kind of athletics."

Sunday’s event will shut down Main Street from Third Street to Sixth Street, and will include live music, food, auctions, kids’ activities, and a car show.

Allen says the fundraisers are a chance for the community to grieve the landmark and celebrate the community.

“[It's] an opportunity for the town to come together and really kind of process what happened to an iconic building that's been the anchor of this town," Allen explained. "It’s just going to be a really fun day of coming together and celebrating.”

Details on the fundraising events and a link to donate to the cause can be found here.