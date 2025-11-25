Vineyard revamp, winter safety, and Buy Local Bonus program returns

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak today:



Allan Hancock College to reopen after bomb threat : Allan Hancock College’s Santa Maria campus is set to reopen this morning after a bomb threat forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon. Officials say no evidence of a bomb was found after law enforcement completed a full sweep of the campus. An anonymous caller reported the threat around 2:20 p.m., prompting immediate class cancellations and evacuations. No injuries or arrests were reported, and the investigation continues.

Community learns about winter safety : Local residents gathered Monday night for a burn scar preparedness forum hosted by the Office of Emergency Services. The meeting focused on safety steps for those living near the Madre and Gifford fire burn scars, where winter weather can increase the risk of flooding and debris flow. Officials encouraged homeowners to prepare early as colder, wetter months approach.

SpaceX eyes Transporter-15 launch Wednesday morning: SpaceX is targeting tomorrow morning for the launch of its Transporter-15 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon 9 launch window opens at 10:18 a.m., with the first-stage booster set to land on a drone ship in the Pacific for reuse. The mission will deploy multiple satellites into orbit for various agencies.

The Central Coast is seeing a major surge in holiday travel as residents head out for Thanksgiving, by car, train, and even cruise. AAA reports that this year, more people are choosing a mix of transportation: driving remains the most popular option, but 8.5% more are using trains, buses, or cruises than in past years. Local experts are urging travelers to “pack patience” as traffic and busy terminals are expected to peak, especially on highways and at the San Luis Obispo County Airport.

Laetitia Wines in Arroyo Grande is tearing out its entire vineyard of aging vines to start fresh with new grape varieties in a multi-year sustainability effort. After letting the land rest for about two years, they plan to replant, focusing on sparkling-wine grapes like Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and the new addition, Pinot Meunier.

The City of San Luis Obispo is bringing back its Buy Local Bonus this holiday season: spend $100 or more at small local retailers and turn in your itemized receipts to get a $25 gift card to another local business.