Volunteers needed, court updates, and how locals give back

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak today:



Shandon man sentenced in deadly family stabbing : A Shandon man is facing more than three decades in prison after killing a family member. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Tray Buchanan was sentenced to 30 years to life for a 2022 attack at his home. He pleaded guilty in October to murder, attempted murder, and assault with a knife.

E-biker injured after crash in San Luis Obispo: A busy road in San Luis Obispo is back open this morning after a car hit a person riding an e-bike. The crash happened around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, closing Broad Street from Santa Barbara to Chorro. The e-biker was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police say the driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is calling for more volunteers this holiday season to help staff bell-ringing donation collections at local stores. With fewer volunteers than in past years, the nonprofit says many senior neighbors and struggling families are relying on community donations more than ever. Volunteers can donate time for two-hour shifts through December 24, and donations collected go to support local residents in need.

Dozens of families gathered at the Madonna Inn for a holiday children’s party organized by Jack’s Helping Hand, bringing together kids battling cancer and their families for an evening of music, games, dinner, and a visit from Santa. The nonprofit has hosted the event annually for more than a decade, providing gifts from its toy drive and a much-needed boost of joy and community during difficult times. The event is praised for giving families hope and a chance to celebrate together despite illness.

On Giving Tuesday, local residents responded by helping launch holiday efforts like Operation Santa, where community members can pick up gift-tags and donate toys or gift cards for children and seniors in need. The initiative has spread across multiple businesses in San Luis Obispo County, and many volunteers say giving back is especially important after hard years for families. The program aims to bring holiday cheer and support to households who might otherwise struggle to afford gifts or basic needs this season.

