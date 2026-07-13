California Mid-State Fair free stage concert lineup

In addition to the headlining concerts, carnival rides, food, and exhibits, the California Mid-State Fair offers nightly live entertainment on two stages, which is free with paid fair admission.

On opening night of the fair, head to the Frontier Stage at 6 p.m. for the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, where the 2026 queen will be crowned.

For the remainder of the fair, the Frontier Stage will host a variety of live music, from classic rock to pop to tribute acts and more, with performances beginning each night at 8 p.m.:



July 16 – High Voltage

July 17 – Micky Dolenz

July 18 – Sacha Carlson

July 19 – Noel Torres

July 20 – John Hollier & The Reverie

July 21 – Stephen Styles

July 22 – Shenandoah

July 23 – Something Out West

July 24 – LOCASH

July 25 – Queensrÿche

July 26 – Coronel “El Jerry” Gerardo

On the Mission Square Stage, bands perform from 7-10 p.m.:



July 15 – The JD Project

July 16 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band

July 17 – Katie Chappell

July 18 – Casey Anglin

July 19 – IMVA

July 20 – Riff Tide

July 21 – Unfinished Business

July 22 – Dustflower

July 23 – The Electric Lavender Train

July 24 – False Puppet

July 25 – The Vibe Setters

July 26 – The Prairie Outlaws

New this year, the Improv Crooner will take the stage following the concerts at Mission Square. Scott Palmason is a comedian who takes suggestions and stories from the audience and turns them into fully improvised songs. The Improv Crooner will perform on the Mission Square Stage from July 16-19 and July 23-25.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.