Tickets now on sale for rodeo and tractor pull events at California Mid-State Fair

Tickets for the 805 Country Rodeo Finals and the Tractor Pull at this summer’s California Mid-State Fair are now on sale.

The 805 Beer Country Rodeo Finals are set to take place on Saturday, July 25. The Tractor Pull, presented by Slime, is scheduled for the last night of the fair on Sunday, July 26.

Both events begin at 7 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $25 to $30 and can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Entertainment lineup for each night of the fair:

