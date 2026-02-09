Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Eric Church to take the stage at California Mid-State Fair

Eric Church
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Eric Church performs during Concert for Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Eric Church
Posted

Country music star Eric Church is set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Church's concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $60 to $200 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets will be available online only at MidStateFair.com via Ticketmaster.

Church is known for such hits as "Springsteen," "Drink in My Hand," "Talladega," "Record Year," and others. He has won seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and has been nominated for 11 Grammys.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26.

More Mid-State Fair Coverage

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community