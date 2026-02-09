Eric Church to take the stage at California Mid-State Fair

Country music star Eric Church is set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Church's concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $60 to $200 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets will be available online only at MidStateFair.com via Ticketmaster.

Church is known for such hits as "Springsteen," "Drink in My Hand," "Talladega," "Record Year," and others. He has won seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and has been nominated for 11 Grammys.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26.