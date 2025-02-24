Watch Now
Flo Rida to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

Break out those Apple Bottom Jeans and boots with the fur — hip-hop artist Flo Rida is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is set for Wednesday, July 16, with an opening act to be announced at a later date.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $90 and will be available for purchase on the fair’s website via Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m.

Flo Rida – rapper, singer and songwriter – is known for songs such as “Low,” “Wild Ones,” “Right Round,” “Whistle,” and “Sugar.”

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

