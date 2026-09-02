Former Paso Robles High School principal changes plea in DUI case

A former Paso Robles High School principal will serve jail time after changing her plea in the driving under the influence case against her.

The DUI-related charges were filed in February against Megan Fletcher and stem from a Nov. 10, 2025 incident where, according to a Paso Robles Police Department report, Fletcher was suspected of driving to school after having consumed alcohol.

According to the police report, a breathalyzer test taken late in the morning on Nov. 10 showed a BrAC of .244%. One taken three minutes later showed a BrAC of .250%. Another one administered about 5.5 hours later, around 4:44 p.m., came back with a BrAC of .11%, according to the report. She was the principal at Paso Robles High at the time but resigned soon after.

In court on Aug. 24, Fletcher changed her not guilty plea to no contest, pleading to driving under the influence and admitting to an enhancement that her blood alcohol content was .20 or greater.

Some other charges were stricken and one was dismissed, court records show.

Along with jail time, court records show Fletcher was also ordered to pay $1,923 in fees and fines and take part in a nine-month DUI program.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says the fact Fletcher was a principal, drove to school intoxicated, and had a high blood alcohol content were all deciding factors in how much jail time would be included as part of the plea agreement.

The DA’s Office also states that as part of the terms of probation for Fletcher, she cannot drive with any measurable amount of alcohol in her system.

KSBY reached out to Fletcher, but she declined to comment.