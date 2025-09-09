Mobile food vendors wanted for Paso Robles New Year's Eve Concert & Bonfire

Last year, thousands of people attended the City of Paso Robles New Year's Eve Celebration. This year, more than 6,000 are expected.

The free event will have live music by the Lucky Devils Band, face painting and glitter tattoos, beer, wine, cocktails, and bubbly from local vendors, plus a huge bonfire. The event will also have space for six local food trucks, which the city is looking to fill.

The food truck vendors should have unique menus that avoid direct competition with nearby restaurants. The city is also looking for the trucks to have festive decor that complements the event.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. The New Year's countdown will take place at 9 p.m., synced with East Coast midnight, making the event suitable for all ages.

Food truck vendors who are interested can apply online using this form.

Vendors will need to upload their City Business License, County Health Permit and Insurance documents. Permit fees will be waived for this event.

For more information, vendors can contact Marci Reynoso at mreynoso@prcity.com.

