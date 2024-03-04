Rock band Nickelback to perform at California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that Nickelback is confirmed to perform in concert at the fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Dillon James will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $175 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at MidStateFair.com.

Nickelback is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me," "Photograph," "Far Away," and "Rockstar." The rock band was named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.