Cal Poly football wide receiver heads to the NFL

For the second year in a row, a Mustang is headed to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Cal Poly football wide receiver Michael Briscoe as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, following the NFL Draft.

Briscoe was reportedly a standout player for the Mustangs in the 2025 season. University officials said he led Cal Poly in all receiving categories and was a top ranker in the Big Sky Conference.

This marks the second consecutive year Cal Poly football has had a player sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.

In 2025, defensive end Elijah Ponder signed with the New England Patriots. Cal Poly officials said Ponder made strong contributions in his rookie campaign, all the way to the Super Bowl.

WATCH: From Cal Poly to the Super Bowl: Elijah Ponder’s unexpected journey with the Patriots

From Cal Poly to the Super Bowl: Elijah Ponder’s unexpected journey with the Patriots

Briscoe is now set to join the Seahawks, a team fresh off beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.