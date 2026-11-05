Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong proposes new plan for West Campus expansion

Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong is proposing a "more-focused" mixed-use project for the university's West Campus after student and community feedback.

The revised approach focuses expansion efforts on an 18-acre site of land along Highland Drive, while the nearby 12-acre lemon grove will remain for agricultural use.

The original project plan included converting roughly all 30 acres of farmland into a mixed-use development that could include student and faculty housing, intergenerational care, a grocery store, and a hotel.

The plan received criticism, particularly from current and former Cal Poly students who were concerned about the loss of agricultural land and the potential impact on Cal Poly's Learn by Doing philosophy. The farmland is currently dedicated to hands-on learning opportunities for Cal Poly students, but the project would reduce the amount of land available for those activities.

Cal Poly students protested the proposed development just days before Armstrong's latest announcement:

Cal Poly students protest proposed development on university farmland

President Armstrong said in a letter that his new plan better reflects the concerns and priorities expressed by the Cal Poly community.

He said the new project plan will continue to support a multi-use development while also preserving most of the agricultural land that is central to Cal Poly's Learn by Doing mission.

"It [the site] offers a unique opportunity to advance multiple objectives: supporting our academic mission, expanding opportunities for students, and providing valuable services to students, faculty, staff and the broader community," Armstrong said in the letter.

For updates on the West Campus development plan, click here.