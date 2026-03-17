City of San Luis Obispo to hold meeting on Righetti Community Park construction

The City of San Luis Obispo will host a community meeting on March 18 to share updates and gather public input on the upcoming construction of Righetti Community Park, a new recreational space planned for the Righetti Ranch neighborhood.

The meeting will include updates from the city’s Engineering and Parks and Recreation departments about the park’s construction timeline. It is set to begin at 4 p.m. at 1203 Tiburon Way.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, the park is part of a broader parks system planned for the Orcutt Area and Righetti Ranch neighborhood. The system includes three park sites: an approximately 11.25-acre community park, a 1.16-acre linear park, a 0.20-acre pocket park and a trailhead at Righetti Hill Open Space.

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Recent improvements in the area included the opening of the Righetti Hill trailhead in May 2025, which features the 0.6-mile Quarry Trail and the 0.7-mile Roadrunner Roundabout trail.

Read more: Construction on long-awaited Righetti Community Park to start in 2026

A ceremony scheduled for March 31 will mark the start of Phase One construction.

The project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2027, with additional amenities planned in later phases. The park designs were informed by the city’s Parks + Recreation Blueprint for the Future (2021-2041) , which incorporated community feedback to shape recreational priorities.