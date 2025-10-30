Cuesta College, nearby areas without power during second PG&E outage this week

Nearly 300 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo are experiencing an power outage Thursday morning, including the Cuesta College campus and the Dairy Creek Golf Course.

The outage was reported to PG&E at 10:46 a.m.

According to the company, 292 customers near Highway 1 are being impacted.

PG&E PG&E's Outage Map shows the area where 292 customers are reportedly without power Thursday morning.

Cuesta College issued an alert on its website Thursday morning, announcing that its San Luis Obispo campus was experiencing a power outage.

PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, PG&E reported a power outage that was also affecting 292 customers in the same area.



Classes at the Cuesta College San Luis Obispo campus were canceled Wednesday afternoon as a result of the outage, which PG&E initially reported would not be resolved until 7:30 p.m.

Power was restored in the area by around 5 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the company.

KSBY reached out to PG&E about Thursday's outage and whether it was related to the outage on Wednesday, but has not heard back yet.