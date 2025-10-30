Cuesta College, nearby areas without power during second PG&E outage this week

Nearly 300 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo are experiencing an power outage Thursday morning, including the Cuesta College campus and the Dairy Creek Golf Course.
The outage was reported to PG&E at 10:46 a.m.
According to the company, 292 customers near Highway 1 are being impacted.
Cuesta College issued an alert on its website Thursday morning, announcing that its San Luis Obispo campus was experiencing a power outage.
PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
On Wednesday morning, PG&E reported a power outage that was also affecting 292 customers in the same area.
Classes at the Cuesta College San Luis Obispo campus were canceled Wednesday afternoon as a result of the outage, which PG&E initially reported would not be resolved until 7:30 p.m.
Power was restored in the area by around 5 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the company.
KSBY reached out to PG&E about Thursday's outage and whether it was related to the outage on Wednesday, but has not heard back yet.