First witnesses take stand in SLO Co. election fraud trial

Opening statements took place Friday in the trial of Gaea Powell, a two-time Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate charged with eight felonies and one misdemeanor, including voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, and perjury.

Powell was charged in June 2025 and is representing herself. Her trial is being held in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal delivered the first opening statement, accusing Powell of registering to vote and running for office in Arroyo Grande in 2022 and 2024, using an address within city limits when she actually lived in an unincorporated part of the city.

Powell then addressed the court, telling the jury she was not aware she was doing anything wrong and was led to believe she was within her rights to use the Arroyo Grande address when registering to vote and running for mayor.

Blumenthal then called his first three witnesses to the stand. They included the owner of Powell's home outside Arroyo Grande city limits, a local real estate broker associate who shared knowledge of the property Powell listed on her candidacy papers, and Arroyo Grande's city clerk, who testified she offered guidance to Powell during her mayoral campaigns.

Because the court is closed Monday for Labor Day, Powell will return Tuesday as witness testimony continues.