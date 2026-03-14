Free flag football clinic draws dozens of kids in San Luis Obispo

Dozens of children attended a free flag football clinic at Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

Central Coast Flag, the official NFL Flag Football League serving San Luis Obispo County, organized the event. Students in grades 1 through high school participated in speed and agility training and practiced their flag football skills.

Central Coast native and former NFL player Patrick Laird is partnering with local dad and coach Les Paredes to launch Central Coast Flag.

Laird told KSBY they are using the same format that will be used in the 2028 Olympics and NCAA sports.

"Kids who participate in our league are going to get prepped and maybe earn a scholarship one day. That's not the focus, but it is a cool thing," Laird said.

The two coaches say they are trying to build a league that helps kids grow beyond just the field.

"Sports should be more than just winning and losing. This should be building resilience, and they should be building up their characters, so that someday they grow up to be a good, solid part of our community," Paredes said.

Registration is underway for the Spring 2026 season, with games set to begin in April. You can click here to sign up and for more information.