Gas leak closes Downtown San Luis Obispo streets once again

A possible gas leak has closed off a portion of Downtown San Luis Obispo for the third time in less than a month.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of the leak along the 1000 block of Court Street in front of Thai Palace shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, after someone smelled gas and notified SoCalGas.

Fire Chief Randy Harris told KSBY community reporter Chloe Decas they’re working to determine the size of the leak.

Monterey Street remained closed from Osos Street to Morro Street as of 9:15 a.m., and Court Street has been closed off to pedestrians.

Businesses have not been told to close, fire officials say, and the county clerk-recorder's office says operations at the county government center for Election Day are not impacted at this time.

San Luis Obispo police said Anderson Hotel residents were being evacuated and taken to the Ludwick Center.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The incident follows a gas leak in the same area that prompted shelter-in-place notifications for areas surrounding the 900 block of Monterey Street on Oct. 27, and another on Oct. 8 along the 700 block of Higuera Street.

Decas has reached out to SoCalGas for information on the leaks but has yet to receive any response.

SLO City Fire says while there's no confirmed connection between Tuesday's leak and the previous ones, the department plans to work with SoCalGas on a resolution.

Crews are expected to remain on scene into the afternoon hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

