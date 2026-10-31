Local Halloween traditions canceled amid SLO County E. coli investigation

More than a dozen people are now part of an E. coli outbreak investigation in San Luis Obispo County, with some developing serious complications.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released new details Friday about the outbreak, which officials are investigating for a possible connection to Brookshire Farms off Los Osos Valley Road.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said the outbreak involves Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, specifically E. coli O157, which can cause symptoms including stomach cramping, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

“These are not the first cases we’ve had in our county,” Mulkerin said. “The difference is that these cases are all linked to a specific location and some of the people have become very sick.”

The county has confirmed five cases, including cases among children and young adults. Eight additional cases are under investigation.

County officials said those people visited Brookshire Farms between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26 and later developed symptoms.

“Symptoms usually appear three to four days after exposure, but it can be up to 10 days after exposure,” Mulkerin said.

One of the biggest concerns with this strain of E. coli is Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, or HUS, a serious complication that can damage the kidneys.

Public health officials said three people have developed the complication. Another person was hospitalized but has since been released.

“It’s essentially a systemic disease where you have problems with clotting, and then this can lead to symptoms including stroke or kidney disease,” Mulkerin said.

She said children under five are particularly vulnerable to serious complications.

Public health officials are investigating a possible connection to Brookshire Farms, but the exact source of the outbreak has not been identified.

Out of an abundance of caution, the farm remains temporarily closed and its night maze has been canceled.

The investigation is also affecting another local Halloween tradition.

The City of San Luis Obispo has canceled its annual Pumpkin Smash.

“After consulting with the County Department of Public Health, we have unfortunately decided to cancel the Pumpkin Smash this year,” said Meg Buckingham, San Luis Obispo’s Solid Waste and Recycling Program Manager.

The annual event gives families a way to dispose of their carved pumpkins after Halloween.

While the event will not take place this year, the city said residents can still recycle their pumpkins at home.

“We are encouraging families and residents to put their food scraps, such as their carved pumpkins, into their green bin at home,” Buckingham said.

The City says residents should remove any candles, decorations, stickers, lights, or other non-organic materials before disposal.

Mulkerin says pumpkins themselves are not a health concern. For tips on how to properly clean them, click here.