Nathan Abate appears in court as impact statements are read

A local man who was found guilty of multiple sex crimes was back in a San Luis Obispo courtroom on Tuesday.

Nathan Abate, who was convicted last month of rape by force or fear, rape by intoxication and oral copulation of a minor, was originally scheduled to be sentenced. Instead, the judge heard impact statements from both sides.

There wasn't an empty seat in the courtroom as both victims and Abate's friends and family waited to address the judge.

The prosecution invited up multiple women who said they were victims of Abate.

All asked for the maximum sentence.

"He will serve his time and go free, but we will not. We are serving the sentence he gave us," said one woman identified as "Amanda."

Many of the women became emotional while recounting what happened to them, saying that as a result of Abate's actions, they are still unable to trust people and now assume any man in their lives is capable of doing what he did.

Many mentioned still being in therapy trying to process what happened and how it has impacted their lives.

Following the prosecution's impact speakers, the defense invited Abate's family and friends to speak on his behalf.

Abate's wife, Brandi, his mother, a pastor from his church, and a friend all spoke, calling for compassion and leniency.

Abate's wife described him as an amazing father to his two stepsons and their five-month-old daughter, adding that Abate is the sole provider for their family.

She said that her husband has been threatened multiple times while in jail, and she became emotional saying that she is worried he’ll be killed if sentenced to more time.

All of the people who spoke on Abate's behalf said that he is not the person he was when these incidents occurred and urged the judge to take into account who he is now and his family.

Abate did not speak. His attorney, Scott Taylor, told the judge that they intend to file a motion to request a new trial.

Abate will be back in court on November 19 for a status hearing. According to his attorney, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months.