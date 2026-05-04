Nearly 30 minors cited for possession of fake IDs at San Luis Obispo restaurant

Nearly three dozen people were cited for having fake IDs at a San Luis Obispo restaurant last month.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, on the evening of Saturday, April 23, undercover ABC agents saw a group of people ordering and drinking alcoholic beverages at HaHa Sushi and Ramen.

Because the people in the group appeared to be young, the ABC agents made contact with them and reportedly determined that none of the individuals was 21 years of age or older. Police say investigators also discovered that every person in the group had a fake identification card.

San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were called to assist the ABC agents and cited 29 individuals for possession of false or fraudulent identification. Police say six of the individuals were also arrested for misdemeanor minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Police say everyone involved was cited and released from the scene.

