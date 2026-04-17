Owners of F. McLintock's honored at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

People from across the Central Coast gathered at Thursday night's farmers' market in downtown San Luis Obispo to honor F. McLintock's and its owners, Bruce Breault, Tuney Ortali and Toney Breault.

Toney's daughters say the gathering meant a lot to their family.

"It was just beautiful, you know, to see as many people here as there were. I know our family, Bruce, Tuney, as well as our dad, Toney, they've reached a lot of people in this community," said Olivia Breault.

Her dad, Toney Breault, died unexpectedly back in January at the age of 54.

They say the farmers' market is one of the ways they see his legacy will continue.

"This barbeqce was his baby, it was really what he loved to do. Thursdays were his favorite day of the week," said his other daughter, Baileyana Breault.

Lebren Harris, Downtown SLO CEO, says F. McLintock's has been around since the 1970s and was one of the first vendors of the farmers' market when it first began, and had been a constant ever since.

"If it wasn't for them that said yes 43 years ago, who knows what this market will be?" Harris said.

"Toney would always be yelling jokes and telling you when you're going through the line. He was always the flamboyant and outspoken one," said Darnell Harris, a life-long friend of Toney's.

The Breault's described their grandpa, Bruce, a little differently.

"He was more of a humble but strong type," said Baileyana Breault.

But despite their differences, the daughters say all three owners shared a love of giving back.

"Serve others first, and serve yourself last. That was something that was instilled in him his whole life and something he instilled in us as we grew up," said one Toney's daughters.

While all of the F. McLintock's locations have closed their doors, the farmers' market BBQ tradition is being carried on by a former cook at the restaurant, Victor Albarron, who opened Vix Creek Saloon in the former Arroyo Grande location.

KSBY asked the daughters what comes next for the other locations.

"It's definitely to be determined. There's a lot of things in the works right now, so we'll figure it out as we go," they said.

The Breaults say there will be a celebration of life for their dad Friday at 10 a.m. at the mission and that it's open to the public.