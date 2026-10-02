San Luis Obispo races to complete emergency drain repairs ahead of potential El Niño winter

The City of San Luis Obispo is moving quickly to complete emergency storm-drain repairs ahead of what officials expect could be another wet winter season.

City crews are preparing to replace a damaged culvert on Patricia Drive, a project officials say is necessary to reduce the risk of flooding and infrastructure failure during heavy rain events. The work comes as meteorologists continue to monitor El Niño conditions developing in the Pacific Ocean, which could bring increased rainfall to California.

For San Luis Obispo resident Ellie Jensen, the need for the repairs is clear.

"We had so much flooding, there was like a big storm," Jensen recalled. "My friends' houses flooded. We were taking kayaks down the street."

Jensen remembers the severe storms that hit the area in 2023, bringing widespread flooding to neighborhoods near Bishop Peak Elementary School. That same area is now the focus of the city's latest storm-preparedness efforts.

Wyatt Banker-Hix, a supervising civil engineer with the City's Public Works Department, said crews have been inspecting local waterways and drainage infrastructure in preparation for winter.

"We're doing inspections of creeks and culverts and making sure they are clean and ready to convey flow prior to the storms," Banker-Hix said.

During those inspections, city staff identified a damaged culvert beneath Patricia Drive that they determined could not safely withstand another rainy season without repairs.

Ethan Thompson, who has lived next to the culvert for three years, says flooding is already a familiar problem.

"Our street, like this spot right here, it floods every time it rains pretty heavily, and it turns into a big puddle that cars drive through," Thompson said.

According to Banker-Hix, delaying repairs could have led to more serious consequences.

"We realized we wouldn't be able to let it go another season. More water through the pipe could further damage it, cause blockages and localized flooding," he said.

To address the issue, crews will remove the existing culvert and replace it with a new concrete structure designed to better handle stormwater flows.

The project will require the closure of Patricia Drive between Craig Way and Cerro Romualdo Avenue from Oct. 12 through mid-December.

City officials say detours will be in place during construction. The closure is expected to affect traffic traveling to and from the Bishop Peak hiking trails, Cal Poly, Bishop Peak Elementary School and Pacheco Elementary School.

Despite the inconvenience, some residents support the proactive approach.

"I think if there is really going to be an El Niño this year, we should take steps to prepare those storm drains," Jensen said. "I think it's worth the sacrifice."

The Patricia Drive project is one of four emergency repair efforts currently underway across San Luis Obispo as the city works to strengthen infrastructure before winter storms arrive.

As of Thursday, the Patricia Drive repairs are being funded through local sources. However, city officials hope to offset those costs with a nearly $1.4 million state grant that was awarded to San Luis Obispo to help mitigate potential impacts from El Niño-driven storms.

City leaders say the repair work is part of a broader effort to improve stormwater infrastructure and reduce flooding risks for residents ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

SEE RELATED: San Luis Obispo receives $1.3 million in state funding to prepare for potential El Niño storms