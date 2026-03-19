SLO Parks and Recreation to break ground on Righetti Community Park in April

The City of San Luis Obispo's Parks and Recreation Department held a community meeting Wednesday to answer questions from Righetti Ranch residents about a long-awaited park in their neighborhood.

Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian said this park has been a decade in the making. Crews are expected to break ground and start construction next month on phase one.

“This is the largest park project that the San Luis community has pushed forward in over 20 years,” Avakian said.

Phase one will include a playground, pickleball courts, soccer fields, a picnic area, a bike pump track, and parking lots. Construction for this phase is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

Overall, the reaction from residents at the meeting, like Elizabeth Boyajian and Devon Nicklas, was positive.

“We’re looking forward to the dog park," Boyajian said. "It sounds like there will be a temporary solution for now, which is great."

“The play structure, play area, and the soccer fields is so nice just for my family," Nicklas said.

This project will be built in three phases. Phase two will add basketball courts, futsal courts, restrooms, and more parking. Phase three will include tennis courts and additional parking.

City officials say phases two and three are expected to begin after 2027. For more information, CLICK HERE.