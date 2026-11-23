Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of a 16-year-old San Luis Obispo High School student found dead last week.

San Luis Obispo police say David Bennett, who was autistic and nonverbal, ran out of his classroom into the hills behind campus on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and was found dead near Cal Poly the following day.

See KSBY coverage from last week in the player above.

His family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial expenses. Nearly $50,000 had been raised by Monday afternoon.

The family says they are heartbroken by the sudden loss and thankful for the community's support.

One of David's sisters described her brother as a joyful kid.

"You would hear upstairs, downstairs, him just hopping around full of joy," Rosa Flores previously told community reporter Valentina Saldana. "He also really enjoyed tons of videos of like sand and crushing stuff on YouTube. He always enjoyed that."

Hundreds of search-and-rescue crew members searched through the rainy night and into the next day. After approximately 21 hours, a California Highway Patrol helicopter located the teen's body on top of the ridge northwest of Cuesta Park, near Slack Street.

WATCH: News conference held following discovery of San Luis Obispo High School teen's body

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Missing San Luis Obispo teen found deceased near Cal Poly

For four hours on Sunday, local restaurant La Botana 805 Tacos in San Luis Obispo donated all proceeds from sales to David’s family.

On Wednesday, Hazards in Los Osos has announced it will do the same from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The San Luis Police Department says that their investigation is ongoing. A cause of death has not been released.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District says they will also do their own investigation with a private investigator.