Why the SLO County Crisis Stabilization Unit is closed and what's next

Fiscal challenges and new opportunities are why San Luis Obispo County's Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) now sits empty, according to Frank Warren, the County Behavioral Health Department's Deputy Director.

The CSU opened its doors in 2018 to help provide relief for adults suffering from psychiatric crises, but in October of 2024, it closed its doors.

“We had to reassess the costs and whether we were going to be able to generate enough funding to keep it sustained," Warren explained.

He says the passage of Proposition 1 slashed the Mental Health Services Act Funding that helped make up the CSU’s operating budget and other critical Behavioral Health Services by 30%. That paired with a low usage rate of less than two people a day meant they were operating at a loss without enough reimbursement from Medi-Cal.

“It impacted our decision on whether we would be able to continue funding the crisis stabilization unit at a loss," Warren said.

The passing of Prop. 1 also affects services like the Central Coast Hotline and other county mental health services offered by non-profits like Transitions-Mental Health Association.

“We do have programs that are slated to be reduced or cut altogether, which is something that we definitely don't want to see for our agency and for our community. We feel like those are valuable services," THMA Clinical Director Meghan Boaz Alvarez explained.

However, a benefit through the CalAIM initiative has allowed the county’s Mobile Crisis Team to be reimbursed for its services, meeting patients where they are across the county.

“We can now do more work in the field, and that's far more sustainable and financially for us to be able to go to people where they are," Warren said.

“The mobility, of course, is really one of the best things about that," Alvarez added.

But what happens to the CSU building? A gap analysis conducted in the last few years indicated a need to increase crisis services for youth.

Warren said they hope that within the calendar year, they'll be able to accommodate youth in crisis at the former CSU space through a residential program.

“It's been an ongoing concern to have inpatient beds for youth who are in crisis, maybe dealing with a suicidal crisis and needing a higher level of care," Alvarez stated.

It's important to note that in May 2024, 19-year-old Elina Branco passed away at the CSU but the plans to close it were already in the works before then, according to the county.

In a statement, the SLO County Behavioral Health Department said, "A new Request for Proposals (RFP) was made public in April 2024 to select a CSU vendor. That Request for Proposals RFP closed in May 2024. The County is aware of the related complaint filed in US District Court. In accord with County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency policy when there is pending litigation, we have no further comment on these matters."

A mobile crisis team is available 24/7 and can be reached at the Central Coast Hotline: 800-783-0607.

For those seeking an alternative to the CSU, there is a Marian Outpatient Unit in Santa Maria that provides crisis stabilization and a new Sobering Center on the county's Health Agency Campus.