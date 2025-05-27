The Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group will be among the many floats and bands making their way down Broadway during the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 31.

The group was started by Ricardo Gabaldón, Sr. back in 1975. His son, Ricardo Gabaldón Jr., has been leading the program for the past decade.

“I think it's a great thing that the students get involved, learn about their culture and keep the culture alive,” Gabaldón Jr. said. “We often benefit from the students learning these dances and passing them on to the next generation.”

WATCH: Righetti's Folklórico dancers practice for Elks Rodeo Parade

Righetti High’s Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group preps for Elks Rodeo Parade

Eddie Herrera is a senior at Righetti and has been dancing folklórico for the past three years.

“I really, really like the parade,” Herrera said. “It's honestly one of my favorite performances. That pride that I feel, you know, I'm second generation, so my parents came here from Mexico and I never really got to feel that connection with where I come from until I joined this group and it's just that, that feeling that I get of, you know, being almost connected like to my roots.”

“A lot of our community, a lot of our youth don't really understand and know what folklórico is and what it brings to the table,” added Gustavo Ocampo, Righetti senior and folklórico dancer. “So I think having us and bringing like someone like myself, having that energy and a platform to share that with others, it really encourages and makes me happy to see others feel the same way and see, see themselves through us.”

KSBY will broadcast the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade live on the Laff network (channel 6.2) starting at 10 a.m. A replay will air on KSBY at 3 p.m.