Community turns out in force to support Templeton Feed and Grain after fire

On Monday morning, fire crews used a heavy-duty cable to demolish one side of the fire-ravaged Templeton Feed and Grain building.

Firefighters demolish part of burned Templeton Feed and Grain building

On the other side of the building, community members showed up in force to show support for the business and the family that owns the iconic structure.

A fire broke out at the landmark building just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

"I woke up in the morning and my friend called me and said that the Templeton Feed had been on fire, and it just made you sad and cry, you know? And so that's just, it's just a shock. It's totally a shock for us because it's been here all my life," said Templeton resident Linda Tucker.

News of the fire has rocked the Templeton community, but once word got out that they'd be open on Monday, people lined up to show their support.

"We got chicken scratch and land mash, and then we'll come back because we just brought our little Louie down, and so we'll come get some potbelly pig feed and some hay next load," said Susie Melendy, Templeton resident. "I am thankful that they were able to salvage as much as they are to help the community continue, and who knows what they're going to do after the silos come down and stuff."

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is helping the Templeton Fire Department with the investigation into the fire. On Monday, the sheriff's office released surveillance images of several people who were in the area around the time of the fire. Anyone who can help identify the people in the photos is urged to contact investigators.

In the meantime, you can see people wearing Templeton Feed and Grain hats and other merchandise around town to show their support.

"Templeton is wonderful. And, you know, if we ever catch wind that they need some good fundraising or good just strong helping, then we definitely will," Melendy said. "We will definitely be there to help them however they want."